【捲致命意外終身自責】Anna：盼司機及家長更注意「學童路上安全」

epa00960796 (FILES) Recent file picture of war graves of the dead Argentines from the 1982 Falklands War. The Argentine cemetry overlooks the Darwin harbour opposite coronation point. The graveyard is a sombre place. The crosses are simple and they have no embellishment or decoration in comparison to the British memorials. On 19 March 1982, the Argentine military junta seized control of the Falkland Islands triggering the milirtary conflict with Britain. EPA/Cpl Richard Cave RLC Credit: Cpl Richard Cave RLC/EPA