Summer Safety

Raising your kids in Australia? Here’s why teaching them how to swim is vital

How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

How to call an ambulance anywhere in Australia

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings and how should you respond?

Bushwalking in Australia: how to plan for a safe, enjoyable trip

It's never too late to learn how to swim

What are the climate drivers that shape Australia's weather?

How to be safe around water and prevent drowning?

How to stay safe while rock fishing

Unfamiliar conditions can prove fatal during rock fishing

