Why are swimming skills so important for all Australians?

Swimming lesson

Swimming lesson Source: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Learning to swim may not seem like a priority when settling in Australia. However, the reality is that people born outside of Australia are overrepresented each year in our drowning statistics. In Australia swimming is a vital life skill. Learning to swim at any age can not only prevent you from drowning,but can also protect your family and help you confidently participate in Australian life.

