Australian Citizenship | Australia and its people | Episode 1

Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with Josipa and Alex. They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia and its people' - part 1 of the Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond booklet





Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website for rules and details about your specific application.



Transcript

(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)





Josipa



Welcome to the first episode of the Australian Citizenship podcast by SBS learn English.





I’m Josipa, and a few years ago I pledged my loyalty to Australia at the Australian citizenship ceremony.





Joining me is my friend Alex, who is still pursuing the dream of becoming an Australian citizen.





Alex



Hi Josipa. I must admit I don’t like the idea of having to take the test.





Josipa



I think it’s natural to have mixed emotions about it, for me the language barrier has had a direct impact on my confidence.





Alex



But your English is great….





Josipa



A few years ago, when I took the test, my English skills were less than decent, barely OK for day-to-day conversations. And, the citizenship test demanded a more profound understanding of Australian history, politics, and laws.





Alex



And how did you score on the test?





Josipa



So, the test has 20 questions, each with multiple choice answers, and I'm extremely proud to say that my hard work paid off. I answered all 20 correctly!





Alex



No way!





Josipa



Yes, I did! As soon as I got out of the building, I called my family and posted my results on social media, I wanted the whole world to know about it.





I was so thrilled because the night before, I wasn't feeling confident at all. But, what’s your story? You don’t have a language barrier; English is your first language.





All you have to do is read Our Common Bond booklet a couple of times, and you’ll be ready.





Alex



What do I need to read?





Josipa



Our Common Bond booklet, the official study guide for the citizenship test. You can access it on the Department of Home Affairs website, the same one where we applied for our visas.





Alex



Just the idea of taking the test feels overwhelming, and on top of that, I didn't grow up here, so I don't know Australian history, politics, and laws as someone who did. It feels like a big job to catch up on all that stuff. I just wish there was an easier way to learn.





Josipa



Well, there is actually. Angeline Penrith and Luke Carroll, whom you might know from TV shows and movies like Australian Rules, Redfern Now, Mother Mountain …





Alex



Was Luke in that show for kids, Playschool ?





Josipa



Yes, he was. Anyway, they made a video series in which they explain the vocabulary we need to know to answer questions from the test.





Alex



I don’t think I’ll have problems with that because English is my first language.





Josipa



I thought you might say that. But I still think you’ll benefit from this video series, because they also give you a hint of what kind of questions you might be asked in the test.





Alex



Oh, now I’m curious!





Josipa



Great! The video series is divided into four parts, just like the citizenship test. Let me show you a segment from the first video. Here we go.



Josipa



Ok, let’s stop here.





Alex



Wait, this video is really interesting. I can learn a lot from it, but it's also making me realise how much I still need to learn.





Josipa



Perhaps the history part will be the most challenging for you.





Alex



Not just history, there are all these symbols on the flags. Do I really have to know what each of them represents?





Josipa



Yes, you do. It's not just about flags. You could also be asked about other Australian symbols, such as the name of the Australian anthem.





Alex



Advance something?





Josipa



It's called Advance Australia Fair. And what can you tell me about the Commonwealth Coat of Arms?





Alex



I know this bit. It has animals on it.





Josipa



The Commonwealth Coat of Arms is the official symbol of Australia representing Commonwealth property.





Actually, in my test, I was asked about the animals. It includes the kangaroo and emu, two unique Australian animals that symbolise the country's forward-looking attitude as they cannot move backward.





In addition to the kangaroo and emu, the Coat of Arms also features the shield representing the six states of Australia and the floral emblem.





Alex



What is the floral emblem?





Josipa



The floral emblem means national flower. Australia's floral emblem is the golden wattle.





That's a question you might encounter in the test, and it's explained by Angeline and Luke in the first video.





Alex



I'm browsing the website, and guess what? Our Common Bond Booklet is available in 40 languages!







Josipa



That's true, but the test itself will be in English since that's Australia's national language.





Alex



Oh, look! The booklet includes a practice test at the end.





Josipa



Speaking of practice, after each video, Luke and Angeline have a short quiz where you can test your listening and understanding skills. Are you up for it?





Alex



Let's do it.





Scroll to the top of the page and practice with our quiz.





Alex



I didn't do well. I have only two answers correct.





Josipa



Not bad, considering that you haven't read the entire booklet yet and I only showed you a small segment of the first video.





Alex



You know what? I want to read the booklet before we watch the second video. What is part two about?





Josipa



Part two focuses on Australia's democratic beliefs and the rights and liberties we share in this country.





Alex



Can you be more specific? That doesn't tell me much.





Josipa



Instead of telling you, let me ask you a few questions. What is the Rule of Law?





Alex



Next question?





Josipa



The Rule of Law means that everybody is equal under the law. How about this question, is the Australian government secular?





Alex



I think it’s better if I go and watch the videos.





Josipa



And on that note, we reached the end of this episode. That was my friend Alex, and I’m Josipa. Thank you for listening,





Alex



And thank you for preparing for the citizenship test with me.







