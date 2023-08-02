Government and the law | Episode 3

Obtaining Australian citizenship is a significant milestone, we understand that.
To help you prepare for the citizenship test, Josipa and Alex go through the key words and ideas you need to know. This episode focuses on Part 3 of the booklet.
Note: The individual experiences are shared to provide an example of one individual's experience of the process. They should not be used as instructions. You should use the for rules and details about your own application.
Transcript
Josipa
Hi everyone, and welcome to the third episode of the Australian Citizenship podcast. I'm Josipa.
Alex
And my name is Alex. In this episode we're immersing ourselves into the third part of the Our Common Bond booklet, where we explore the fascinating world of Australian governance and discover how we, as citizens, can actively participate in shaping our nation's future.
Josipa
Alex, you continue to impress me. It seems like you've already learned a lot!
Alex
Well, I wouldn't go that far. Remember how I thought the history section was the most challenging for me? It turns out, the third part has its own set of difficulties.
Josipa
Oh, believe me, I hear you loud and clear. The language and terminology in this section; it's like a secret code only politicians can understand.
Alex
It's as if they speak a different language, isn't it? But you know what?
We have an incredible video series where Angeline and Luke not only give us a glimpse into the test questions but also break down all the complicated terms we need to know to understand our government.
Josipa
That’s right! How about we press play?
Alex
Absolutely. Since we don't have time to play the entire video, which you can find on the SBS Learn English website, I've selected a part that I found particularly helpful.
Josipa
Let’s hear it,
Josipa
Watching this video reminded me of a question I struggled with.
Alex
Which question was that?
Josipa
It was about the role of the Governor-General.
Alex
From reading the booklet, I recall that the King is Australia's Head of State because we're a constitutional monarchy, but since the King doesn’t live here, his powers are delegated to the Governor-General.
Now, I don’t remember exactly what the Governor-General does, but I guess he probably performs ceremonial duties on behalf of the King. And I remember seeing on TV that the Governor-General initiates the federal election process.
Josipa
That's correct, and those are indeed part of their duties. But, remember how I said that the test has multiple choice answers…
Alex
Yes…
Josipa
Well, in my test neither of the options you just mentioned was listed.
Alex
Are you telling me that we need to learn everything the Governor-General does?
Josipa
No, not everything. I'm sure there's more to their job than what's listed in the booklet.
Anyway, in my case, the correct answer was that the Governor-General signs all Bills passed by the Australian Parliament into law. And this is called Royal Assent.
Alex
Royal Assent, got it. Josipa, during the test, are you alone in the room?
Josipa
No, there are other people taking the test in the same room. Basically, right after your interview, where you are given a Citizenship test ID number, you go into a room, and an official escorts you to your computer, and they explain the rules.
Alex
What rules are there?
Josipa
Rules such as putting your phone on silent…
Alex
So, I’m allowed to have my phone with me?
Josipa
You can have your phone with you, but you can't use it. Also, you're not allowed to communicate with other people.
You must sit where instructed, answer your questions, and once you're finished, raise your hand to notify an official, who will then escort you out of the room.
Alex
How much time do we have for the test?
Josipa
You have 45 minutes.
Alex
Is that enough?
Josipa
Absolutely. With good preparation, which you're already doing, you'll likely finish in less than ten minutes.
Alex
I wish I had your confidence. Actually, I feel more confident now than I did when we recorded the first episode, so all I need to do is practice a bit more.
Josipa
How about we practice right away with Angeline and Luke?
Alex
Let’s do it.
Alex
Looks like I still have some learning and practicing to do.
Josipa
You know what they say, practice makes perfect. And remember, to pass the test, out of 20 questions. you must answer a minimum of 15 questions correctly.
Alex
So, there’s some room for some mistakes.
Josipa
Yes, there is, but the five questions from Part Four, which is about Australian values, must be answered correctly.
Alex
What makes Part Four so special?
Josipa
Why don't we save that for our next episode?
Alex
In that case, I'm Alex.
Josipa
And I’m Josipa, stay tuned for our next episode on Australian values!
Alex
Thanks for joining us and learning along.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull
