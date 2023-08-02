Australian values | Episode 4

How well do you know Australian values?





To help you prepare for the citizenship test, Josipa and Alex go through the key words and ideas you need to know. This episode focuses on Part 4 of the Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond booklet.





View all videos and podcasts from the Learn English Australian Citizenship series.





Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website for rules and details about your specific application.



Transcript

Alex



Welcome to episode four of the Australian Citizenship podcast by SBS Learn English. I'm Alex.





Josipa



And I'm Josipa. In this episode, we'll be exploring an important segment of the Australian citizenship test, which focuses on Australian values.





Alex



Australian values are the core principles and ideals that shape our society.





Josipa



As you're aware, the Australian citizenship test is divided into four parts, each comprising five questions. In total, you need to answer at least 15 questions correctly. However...





Alex



...however, when it comes to the five questions about Australian values, you must answer all of them correctly.





Josipa



Alex, at the beginning of our series, you expressed your fear of failing the test. How does it make you feel knowing that even one incorrect answer in this section could mean failing the entire test?





Alex



At first, it frightened me, but then I looked into the Our Common Bond booklet and discovered that the questions from that section revolve around core values such as freedom of speech and freedom of association, which are also discussed in part two.





Josipa



Yes, that’s right. Also, there could also be a question about equality, respect, or how you can contribute to the community.





Alex



As permanent residents, we are already committed to Australian values. So, perhaps for language learners, the most challenging part lies in the vocabulary, right?





Josipa



I think you are right. And that's why I love the video series that Luke and Angeline have made. Luke explains vocabulary is such a clear and simple way.





Alex



And I love the questions that Angeline provided because you told me that those are exactly the types of questions we might get in the test.





Josipa



Yes, that's right. In fact, I suggest we watch a segment of the fourth video now to see how helpful it can be.





Alex



Let’s do it, there are so many useful question examples in this video,



Alex



Josipa, I just realized that I haven't thanked you for helping me prepare for the citizenship test. You are a true mate!





Josipa



Awww, that's nice of you to say, but that's what mates are for, especially in times of need or hardship.





Alex



Tell me, after doing the test, how long do I have to wait for my results?





Josipa



You’ll know it straight away. The computer will tell you if you passed.





Alex



How did it feel to attend the citizenship ceremony and finally become an Australian?





Josipa



It was a beautiful, special moment. I did my citizenship ceremony in person with approximately a hundred other people in a local council close to where I live.





There was a mayor who gave a speech congratulating everyone, and we all stood up and together we made a public commitment with a pledge.





Alex



Did you have to learn the pledge by heart?





Josipa



What do you mean, learn by heart?





Alex



When you learn something by heart, you have memorised it thoroughly, so you know all the lines.





Josipa



That's a cool expression I've never heard before. But the answer is no, you don't have to learn it by heart. You can read from a printout you are given.





Alex



So, I don't need to print it out myself?





Josipa



No, you don't have to. You'll get a copy when you get there, in a little bag, and there'll also be a little Australian flag.





But you might want to learn the words of the Australian anthem, Advance Australia Fair because after the pledge, you'll be asked to sing the anthem together.





Alex



Oh, really? I might need to practice that.





Josipa



Talking about practice, how about we look at the test Luke and Angeline have at the end of their last video?





Alex



Why not? Let's do it!





Josipa



Great job, Alex! You got all answers correctly. You are so ready to take the test!





Alex



You know what, I do feel ready. It was so good to answer everything correctly.





Josipa



I’m so proud of you, well done.





Alex



There’s just one more thing I wanted to ask you.





Josipa



Tell me..





Alex



It's something that I noticed while watching these videos. I mean, it's obvious that Angeline and Luke are First Nations peoples, but in Our Common Bond booklet, there isn't a lot of information about their culture.





And yet, they belong to the oldest living culture on the planet, and we are becoming citizens of their country.





Josipa



I'm so glad you asked because I noticed that as well. So, I invited Luke and Angeline to ask them what they think we, as new citizens, should know about their culture.





Alex



Wait, are they here, now?





Josipa



No, I made a special episode with them, where I also interviewed Rhoda Roberts, who was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia.





Alex



Officer of the Order of Australia? That's one of the highest-level awards one can get from the Australian Government.





Josipa



Yes, she's a big deal. And at the same time, such a warm person who was so welcoming in sharing her knowledge.





She helped me understand how learning about the First Nations peoples and culture can help us migrants get a better sense of belonging in Australia.





Alex



Is this episode available on the SBS Learn English website?





Josipa



Yes, it is. Do you want to listen to it together?





Alex



I'd love to. Let's do it straight away..





Josipa



Wait, before we press play, we need to sign off on this episode.





Alex



That's easy. I'm Alex, and this was Josipa. Thank you, everyone, for learning with me. Now, join us in listening to the bonus episode.





Josipa



You are funny, Alex.





Alex



Why, I really can’t wait to hear it.









Credits:

Sound design: Max Gosford



Music composition: Rick Bull



