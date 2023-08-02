Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

So you want to become an Australian citizen?





Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with Josipa and Alex. They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties', part 2 of the Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond booklet.





Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website for rules and details about your specific application.



Alex



I'm Alex, and I'm currently studying for the citizenship test. Welcome to the second episode of the Australian Citizenship podcast by SBS Learn English.





Josipa



I'm Josipa, and having become an Australian citizen a few years ago, I'm here to support Alex in his preparation.





Alex



I really appreciate that, Josipa. I have to admit, I'm feeling scared about taking the test. It's like I'm giving someone else the power to determine if I'm worthy of becoming an Australian.





Josipa



It's understandable to feel that way, Alex, but you can't let fear hold you back.





Alex



I know, but even knowing that I still struggle to feel confident when faced with the test.





Josipa



On the day of my test, I was so anxious that I asked my partner to come with me for moral support.





Alex



That’s nice of him.





Josipa



It was, but he wasn’t allowed inside the building with me.





Alex



Seriously? Why not?





Josipa



Well, it turns out only the people scheduled for the test can go in. They're pretty strict about it. They even check if you have an appointment, so don't forget to bring a printed copy of the confirmation email.





Alex



Got it. I'll remember to bring that with me. Anything else I should know?





Josipa



Oh, definitely. You've got to have all the necessary documents on hand. Stuff like your ID or driver's license, your Medicare card, and any other papers they specifically asked for.





Alex



I'll make a thorough checklist and gather all the required documents.





Josipa



But don't leave it till the last minute. Take some time well ahead of the test date to double-check all your documents. I learned the hard way when I realised a month before that I couldn't find my birth certificate.





Alex



So, what did you do?





Josipa



I called my mum in Croatia, and she got me a new copy of my birth certificate.





Alex



So, your mum saved the day?





Josipa



What do you mean, saved the day?





Alex



Save the day is an expression we use to say that someone has solved a problem in a critical situation.





Josipa



I see, yes, that’s exactly what she did. But it was very stressful.





Alex



Why?





Josipa



My original documents weren’t in English, so I had to translate them in full and get them stamped by an approved translation service.





And, at that time, I wasn’t working, so I didn’t have much money, and getting documents translated in Australia can be so expensive.





Alex



So, what did you do?





Josipa



I reached out to the Australian consulate in Croatia, and they provided me with a list of approved translation services in the country.





Thankfully, I managed to find a translator who was willing to do the job within my budget. But everything happened at the last minute, and got my document just two days before the test.





Alex



I can only imagine how stressful it must have been for you during the waiting period.





Josipa



Yeah, it was quite stressful. And you know what else, before the test, during the interview, I worried that the stamp on my document wasn't valid because it wasn't done in Australia.





It was an unnecessary worry since I used recommended services. I found myself feeling insecure about everything, despite the fact that my papers were in order.





Alex



Hearing your story, Josipa, makes me realize how privileged I am in this process. I don't have a language barrier or the need to translate my original documents.





It's humbling to recognize that my fears are so small in comparison.





Josipa



But luckily for me, the person conducting the interview was really kind and supportive, and that made me feel much better.





Alex



Your experience has encouraged me and reminded me to approach the test with more confidence. Thank you for sharing.





Josipa



Alex, while our circumstances may differ, the emotions and fears we experience are always valid.





Alex



I think that preparing for the test will also help me feel more confident. Can we watch a video from the Australian Citizenship series with Angeline and Luke?





Josipa



Sure.



Alex



You know what's really cool about this video? It's super helpful for everyone, no matter their language skills. Not only does it support migrants who are learning English, but even folks like me who already speak it well can benefit from it.





Josipa



What did you learn from this part?





Alex



Well, a definition of 'a fair go’ and parliamentary democracy…Do you think we can do the test part now?





Josipa



Have you read the Our Common Bond booklet yet?





Alex



I have actually.





Josipa



Great, then let’s test you.





Josipa



Well done, Alex! You almost answered everything correctly.





Alex



I’m going to read the booklet again and watch all the videos.





Josipa



Thanks for tuning in to the second episode of the Australian Citizenship podcast.





Alex



And in our next episode, we'll hear how Australia is governed as in the third video Angeline and Luke explain how decisions that shape our country are made.





Josipa



This is Josipa.





Alex



And Alex. Thank you for learning with us.







Credits:

Sound design: Max Gosford



Music composition: Rick Bull







