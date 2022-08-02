Coming Home: why adopted kids find returning to their birth country so important

Rahel Davies and her mother sit on a bench

For adoptee Rahel Davies, visiting her birth country Ethiopia gave her a profound sense of belonging. Source: Rahel Davies

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Rahel Davies was adopted from Ethiopia when she was two and has spent most of her life in Australia with her Caucasian parents and siblings, and another adopted Ethiopian sister. Now in her twenties, Rahel is proud of her heritage and works with young women of colour to amplify diverse voices in the media. But Rahel never felt completely comfortable in her own skin until she returned to her country of birth.

Rahel’s story is familiar to many kids who have been adopted from other countries. Growing up in Australia with parents of a different ethnicity can be an isolating experience. Returning to their birth country often produces a strong sense of belonging.
I was only 11 years old but I just remember being like, ‘Oh my God, this is what it feels like to not be the minority.' This is what it feels like to just feel completely safe and completely comfortable.
        Rahel Davies

Rahel Davies and family
Rahel Davies felt a strong connection to her country of birth Source: Rahel Davies


But even with a strong connection to country of birth, the relationship can be complex. Despite her interest in the culture and her connection to her Ethiopian identity, Rahel sometimes experience a disconnect too. She feels guilty that she doesn't spend more time in her country of birth. 

For some kids the disparity of living conditions between Australia and their birth countries can be a shock. Adam was also adopted from Ethiopia and now lives in Victoria. He returned to Ethiopia to visit when he was a child.
I feel like here you really take things for granted. So it really brings you back to Earth... even simple things like the power going off at eight o'clock... it definitely humbles you a lot
        Adam

Nikki Hartmann of Relationships Australia says it important to recognise the experience will be different for every child, and to respond to their particular needs. While many kids find travel affirms their identity, some kids may have experienced trauma in their early years and find it triggering, or they may not want to return at all.
The important thing is that the conversations are open and available
         Nikki Hartmann 

Mother Country
 is a four-part podcast series that looks at intercultural adoption through the lives of Australian families. 

Follow 
Mother Country
 in the 
SBS radio app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google podcasts
 or in your favourite podcast app.

Produced and created by 
Aimee Chan
.
More episodes of Mother Country

What's in a name: Should you keep or change your adopted child's name?

How do adoptive families answer the question "Where do you come from"?

Introducing Mother Country; a podcast about culturally diverse adoptive families

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nicole Douel and family

How do kids adopted from overseas create their own culture?

photo of jenny and Mimi Gilder in park setting.

What's in a name: Should you keep or change your adopted child's name?

photograph of Tsehay Hawkins' intercultural family in front of house

How do adoptive families answer the question "Where do you come from"?

illustration of child's hand placed in adults hand

Introducing Mother Country; a podcast about culturally diverse adoptive families