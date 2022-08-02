Coming Home: why adopted kids find returning to their birth country so important

Rahel’s story is familiar to many kids who have been adopted from other countries. Growing up in Australia with parents of a different ethnicity can be an isolating experience. Returning to their birth country often produces a strong sense of belonging.

I was only 11 years old but I just remember being like, ‘Oh my God, this is what it feels like to not be the minority.' This is what it feels like to just feel completely safe and completely comfortable.

But even with a strong connection to country of birth, the relationship can be complex. Despite her interest in the culture and her connection to her Ethiopian identity, Rahel sometimes experience a disconnect too. She feels guilty that she doesn't spend more time in her country of birth.





For some kids the disparity of living conditions between Australia and their birth countries can be a shock. Adam was also adopted from Ethiopia and now lives in Victoria. He returned to Ethiopia to visit when he was a child.

I feel like here you really take things for granted. So it really brings you back to Earth... even simple things like the power going off at eight o'clock... it definitely humbles you a lot

Nikki Hartmann of Relationships Australia says it important to recognise the experience will be different for every child, and to respond to their particular needs. While many kids find travel affirms their identity, some kids may have experienced trauma in their early years and find it triggering, or they may not want to return at all.

The important thing is that the conversations are open and available

