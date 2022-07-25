Introducing Mother Country; a podcast about culturally diverse adoptive families

illustration of child's hand placed in adults hand

Mother Country is a podcast about intercultural adoption. Source: SBS

Passing down culture is an important part of parenting. But how do you do this when your child’s culture is not your own, and you have only ever experienced it as a tourist?

Mother Country is a four part podcast series that looks at intercultural adoption through the lives of Australian families who have adopted children from other cultures.

Hear from adoptive parents and children with Korean, Ethiopian, Colombian, Cambodian and Cook Islands heritage as they share thoughts on the complexities of intercultural adoption, and how they help their kids understand their birth culture. 

The first episode of Mother Country launches on July 19 with episodes released weekly. Listen to the trailer now.
Mother Country

13/07/2022
Mother Country
sbs.com.au/mothercountry
, or in your favourite podcast app.

Produced and created by
Aimee Chan
.

