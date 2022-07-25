Mother Country is a four part podcast series that looks at intercultural adoption through the lives of Australian families who have adopted children from other cultures.





Hear from adoptive parents and children with Korean, Ethiopian, Colombian, Cambodian and Cook Islands heritage as they share thoughts on the complexities of intercultural adoption, and how they help their kids understand their birth culture.





The first episode of Mother Country launches on July 19 with episodes released weekly. Listen to the trailer now.

LISTEN TO Introducing Mother Country; a podcast about culturally diverse adoptive families SBS English 13/07/2022 02:32 Play

