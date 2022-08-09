How do kids adopted from overseas create their own culture?

Nicole Douel and family

Nicole Douel is the organiser of a camp for Australian families who have adopted children from East Africa. The camp has been running for 25 years

Maintaining a connection to their birth culture is an important part of identity development for children adopted from other countries. But how can parents foster this connection for their kids when they are not from that culture themselves?

Nicole Douel is mother to two girls, one who is biological and one who is adopted from Ethiopia. Nicole wants to ensure that her adopted child, Sofia, is able to access and retain a sense of her African heritage.  

One way Nicole tries to create a sense of connection with Ethiopia is by organising a camp for other adoptive families.

People come from Darwin, Newcastle and Canberra to spend the weekend in Anglesea, Victoria. Australian families who have adopted kids from the same continent, country and sometimes even the same orphanage, share stories, eat injera, and meet other families that look like theirs.
It's like, I'm not the black kid, like, I'm just the kid, you know.
Rahel Davies
The children attending say they value the chance to develop a sense of their heritage, make connections with other kids who share their experience, and discuss the complexities of being adopted.
I get to see people and stay connected to them and talk about what it's like to be adopted. Because going to school every day, or work, you kind of feel like a fish out of water.
Parents also say they benefit from establishing a community with other adoptive parents, such as sharing parenting tips and trading information on topics as diverse as hair care to managing trauma.

Hear about their experiences in this final episode of Mother Country.

Mother Country
 is a four-part podcast series that looks at intercultural adoption through the lives of Australian families.

Produced and created by 
Aimee Chan
.
