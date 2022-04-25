Health benefits of cultural and religious fasting
Family dinner Source: Pexels/Nicole Michalou
When living in a multicultural country such as Australia, you will most likely meet or make friends with people who practice a different faith or culture. It's important to be able to understand and appreciate the religious and cultural attributes of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities, which leads to a more cohesive society. One of these practices is religious fasting observed by many different faiths. In the episode we take a look at how religious fasting affects the physical health, and could there be any benefits?
Share