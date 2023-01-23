How to access abortion services in Australia

Around 40% of Australian pregnancies are unintended. Of those, approximately 30% end in abortion, with most occurring before 12 weeks into the pregnancy.





Abortion is a legal procedure that can be accessed through the Australian healthcare system.





Professor Danielle Mazza is the Head of General Practice at Monash University.





She says, “it’s one thing to make it legal and it’s another thing to have it available and accessible to women.”





For example, today women have the option of surgical and medical abortions, yet only 10% of General Practitioners are registered to prescribe the required medication. Services are also limited in some parts of Australia.



Abortion legislation is state based, so there are minor differences depending on where you live. Danielle Mazza, Head of General Practice at Monash University.

“Victoria is the most liberal in terms of its laws,” Professor Mazza says.





“Other states have, for example, gestational limits as to how far into the pregnancy an abortion is allowed. States have rules around who can give authority for an abortion once it’s occurring late in the pregnancy (beyond 20 weeks).”



It's important to speak with your GP or contact the service that is nearest to you. Credit: Getty/kupicoo

Your GP’s responsibilities

If you present to a GP for advice, they should refer you on to the appropriate service if they don’t provide the service themselves, Professor Mazza says.



We do have conscientious objection clauses in the law that require doctors to refer women to other providers if they have a religious or other objection to providing abortion or discussing abortion. Danielle Mazza, Head of General Practice at Monash University.

What forms of abortion are available to you?

Before nine weeks, women are eligible to have a medical abortion, taken orally.





A medical abortion is similar to a medically induced miscarriage. The GP can counsel you about the procedure and ensure that the pregnancy is not ectopic, which is a pregnancy where the fertilised egg implants outside the uterus.





They can then prescribe a medication which causes the pregnancy to be expelled. Medical abortion can occur at home.





The medication is also issued by private clinics, Family Planning services and via Telehealth phone or video consultation.



Credit: Getty/Catherine McQueen The second option is a surgical procedure.





The abortion takes place surgically in a day clinic or hospital under a light anaesthetic. They can occur beyond nine weeks’ gestation although the majority occur before 12 weeks.



Pathways to services

Options are location-specific, and there is often no one clear path to follow, according to Dr Clare Boerma the Medical Director at Family Planning NSW. But initially your GP can guide you and confirm how far along you are in your pregnancy.



It depends partly on how far through your pregnancy you are as to what options are available to you. Also, where you’re living unfortunately does affect what services are available and whether you might have to travel for services. Dr Clare Boerma, Medical Director, Family Planning NSW

Credit: Getty/AJ Watt As each pathway is very location specific, it’s important to speak with your GP or contact the service that is nearest to you.





You can also contact one of the national or state-based referral services.



Healthdirect is a free, 24-hour helpline that connects you with a registered nurse: 1800 022 222



Family Planning clinics provide different services across Australia. Family Planning NSW, for example, provides medical and surgical abortion options for patients less than 15 weeks’ gestation.



The 1800 My Options information line is available to Victorians: 1800 696 784



Pregnancy Choices Helpline is available in NSW: 1800 008

There are limited abortion services offered through public hospitals.

How much does an abortion cost?

Most abortion services are provided within the private sector. Costs vary greatly depending on whether you’re receiving a medical abortion or surgical abortion procedure and how far into the pregnancy you are.





Rebates are available through Medicare but there are often gap fees.





For example, Family Planning NSW provides both medical and surgical abortion and bulk bills people with concession and healthcare cards. Their out-of-pocket fees for surgical abortions range from $350 to $450.



Credit: Getty/milanvirijevic Nicole Huig is the Counselling Team Leader with Children by Choice.





She says, some hospitals do offer services at no cost with a Medicare Card. Otherwise, if you’re seeking a medical abortion through a private clinic, the medication itself can cost up to $500.





“On top of that you’re paying your doctor’s consultations, blood tests, ultrasounds, and all are at a cost. It can be up to $1000. At the top end [in the Northern territory] if you’re trying to get a surgical termination and you find out later in your gestation, it’s up to $8,500.”





Ms Huig says, even private health insurance covers vary.





“We find that for the majority of the women we work with, it’s not covered by their private health insurance and they have to pay full cost.”





There are also a few university health centres that offer abortion services.





International students generally have private health insurance which may cover abortion services within a tertiary hospital but not in day surgeries where most surgical terminations occur.



State by state