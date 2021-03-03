The latest changes in 485 visa

The Federal Government has relaxed application requirements and visa criteria for international students to ensure Australia remains a priority destination for overseas students. Now, with the Temporary Graduate visa, international students have an opportunity to access longer stay in Australia to gain valuable work experience and explore a pathway to permanent residency.

The latest set of changes in the Temporary Graduate Visa, also known as 485 visa, mean international students studying in regional Australia will be able to access longer stay periods in Australia if they continue to live and work in regional Australia after completing their education. 485 visa holders in the Post-Study Work stream can apply for their second 485 visa in the same stream if they have lived in regional Australia for at least two years before making the second visa application. 

The government has also relaxed application and grant criteria for international students stranded overseas due to travel restrictions. Such students can apply for their 485 visa, regardless of the stream, while they are offshore. 

