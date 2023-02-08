Things to know when buying your first home

Couple moving in new home

Record-low interest rates and government incentives for home buyers have pushed the home prices up despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Getty Images/Morsa Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The demand for residential properties has swelled amid the government incentives for homebuyers and record-low interest rates, which have driven up prices and competition among buyers. In such a competitive housing market, it’s easy to miss signs of serious problems with the property. So, here's what you need to know when you are out looking for your first home.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Explained: Clothing Waste - Woman folding laundry

How can you dispose of your unwanted clothes in Australia?

Participants in the Walpole Wilderness BioBlitz. Image: Rebecca Meegan-Lowe

What is a BioBlitz and how can you be involved in helping science

Australia Explained - Selling your Car - Young Man Taking a Picture of His Car

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

Young man holding paper letter reading shocking unpleasant unexpected news

What is Capital Gains Tax and who needs to pay it?