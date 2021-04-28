What is Australia's Global Talent visa?

An agricultural scientist working at a farm

Global Talent Independent visa program is the fastest way to permanent residency in Australia. Source: Getty Images/ sinology

Global Talent Independent Visa Program is designed to attract the 'best and brightest' minds to help grow Australia's innovation and tech economies. While there's no requirement to sit for English language tests, such as IELTS or PTE, and no formal skills assessment is required, this pathway is reserved for individuals with exceptional skills and a track record of international repute. If you meet these criteria, you may get permanent residency in Australia within a few months under this program.

