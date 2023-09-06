[Filipino] Australian values | Episode 4

Firefighter putting hands up for fire fighting, Cheerful people giving strength motivation. Teamwork concept

Volunteering is a great way in which we can contribute to our community. Source: iStockphoto / structuresxx/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Learn about Australia and the key vocabulary required to pass the Australian citizenship test. This is the fourth episode - Australian values.

How well do you know Australian values?

To help you prepare for the citizenship test, Josipa and Alex go through the key words and ideas you need to know. This episode focuses on Part 4 of the
Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond 
booklet.

View all videos and podcasts from the
Learn English Australian Citizenship series.


Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the 
Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website
for rules and details about your specific application.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull

