[Filipino] Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

Canberra - Parliament House

Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Credit: Kokkai Ng/Getty Images

Learn about Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties as you prepare for the Australian citizenship test.

So you want to become an Australian citizen?

Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with Josipa and Alex. They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties', part 2 of the
Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond 
booklet.

View all videos and podcasts from the
Learn English Australian Citizenship series.


Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the 
Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website
for rules and details about your specific application.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull


