[Filipino] Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

So you want to become an Australian citizen?





Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with Josipa and Alex. They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties', part 2 of the Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond booklet.





View all videos and podcasts from the Learn English Australian Citizenship series.





Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website for rules and details about your specific application.



Credits:

Sound design: Max Gosford



Music composition: Rick Bull







