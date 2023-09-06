[Filipino] Australia and its people | Episode 1

Circular Quay Sydney Crowd

Crowd of people at Circular Quay Sydney. With the CBD buildings in the background. Source: iStockphoto / mikulas1/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Learn about Australia and the key vocabulary needed to pass the Australian Citizenship test. This is the first episode - Australia and its people.

So you want to become an Australian citizen?

Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with TJ Correa and our guest, a Filipino migrant who recently passed the test. They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia and its people' - part 1 of the
Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond 
booklet

View all videos and podcasts from the
Learn English Australian Citizenship series.


Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the 
Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website
for rules and details about your specific application.
Check out other episodes from this series

Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

Government and the law | Episode 3

Australian values | Episode 4

First Nations peoples and cultures | Bonus episode


Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull


Sign up 
for previews, updates and to provide feedback.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Firefighter putting hands up for fire fighting, Cheerful people giving strength motivation. Teamwork concept

[Filipino] Australian values | Episode 4

Law and Justice

[Filipino] Government and the law | Episode 3

Canberra - Parliament House

[Filipino] Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2