[Filipino] Government and the law | Episode 3

Obtaining Australian citizenship is a significant milestone, we understand that.





To help you prepare for the citizenship test, Josipa and Alex go through the key words and ideas you need to know. This episode focuses on Part 3 of the

View all videos and podcasts from the

Note: The individual experiences are shared to provide an example of one individual's experience of the process. They should not be used as instructions. You should use the

for rules and details about your own application.