[Filipino] Government and the law | Episode 3

Law and Justice

Gavel And Scales Of Justice and National flag of Australia Source: iStockphoto / studiocasper/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Learn about Australia and the key vocabulary required to pass the Australian Citizenship test. This is the third episode - Government and the law in Australia.

Obtaining Australian citizenship is a significant milestone, we understand that.

To help you prepare for the citizenship test, Josipa and Alex go through the key words and ideas you need to know. This episode focuses on Part 3 of the
Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond 
booklet.

View all videos and podcasts from the
Learn English Australian Citizenship series.


Note: The individual experiences are shared to provide an example of one individual's experience of the process. They should not be used as instructions. You should use the
Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website
for rules and details about your own application.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull



