Kwentong Palayok: All about almusal

Freshly cooked Filipino food called Tocilog

Photo of freshly cooked Filipino food called Tocilog or fried cured pork served with egg and fried rice. Credit: Envato/junpinzon

Tocilog. Pan de coco. Coffee in rice. What’s your favourite Pinoy breakfast?

Key Points
  • Coffee cooked in rice and sugar is a unique Filipino breakfast favourite, especially in the province.
  • Tapang Taal is heavily featured in a traditional Taal breakfast.
  • Greenknowe Café is one of the emerging Filipino restaurants in Australia featuring traditional and modern Filipino breakfast fare.
*Kwentong Palayok is SBS Filipino’s podcast series focused on Filipino food, its origins and history, and its evolution both in the homeland and Australia.

In the first episode of Kwentong Palayok, Filipino breakfast fare takes centre stage.

It’s all about traditional and unique Filipino favourites, as well as Fil-Australian food establishments introducing diners to heavier, richer and more rice-centric dishes to start the day with.
Kwentong Palayok September 8 image

Kwentong Palayok: All about almusal

SBS Filipino

08/09/202316:16
