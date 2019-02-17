Vonix Connex: A connection tested and strenghtened by music

Meet Vonix Connex and know how each member's musical journey has connected them and how their experiences coming from different bands have tested and strengthened them to become what they are now as a 'show band'.





Only over a year since the band was formed in November 2017, the Vonix Connex, composed of Joel Mejica (vocal/keyboard), Michael Jumawan (vocal/bass), Cris Guce (vocal), Jeoffrey Hizon (lead guitar) and Ian Neil Garcia (drums), has been performing in numerous events and hopes to release their own songs very soon.









