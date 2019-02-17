SBS Filipino

Vonix Connex: A connection tested and strenghtened by music

Published 17 February 2019 at 10:40pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 10:56pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

With several of decades of experiences between them, they sure know how to deal with the inevitable changes in their careers. Connecting with the right people has truly taken their musical journey to the next level.

Meet Vonix Connex and know how each member's musical journey has connected them and how their experiences coming from different bands have tested and strengthened them to become what they are now as a 'show band'. 

Only over a year since the band was formed in November 2017, the Vonix Connex, composed of Joel Mejica (vocal/keyboard), Michael Jumawan (vocal/bass), Cris Guce (vocal), Jeoffrey Hizon (lead guitar) and Ian Neil Garcia (drums), has been performing in numerous events and hopes to release their own songs very soon.

