Briam filo triangles





Ingredients





1 eggplant, diced





2 zucchini, diced





2 potatoes, diced





1 red onion, diced





1 red capsicum diced





1 tomato, diced





2 tsp dried oregano





½ cup parsley, chopped





¼ cup extra virgin olive oil





200g feta cheese, crumbled





filo pastry





¼ cup melted butter and 1tbs olive oil

Method





Dice tomatoes and place in a colander to drain until needed.





Cut eggplants into large bite size pieces and sprinkle with salt and leave for 15 to 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry.





Dice zucchini, capsicum, onion and potatoes into similar size pieces.





Heat the oven to 180C.





Place all the vegetables in a large bowl, season with salt and pepper, add the oregano and olive oil and mix well.





Place the vegetable mix on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked and lightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool. The vegetables can be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until needed. Before using the vegetables, add the crumbled feta cheese and the parsley and mix through.

Heat oven to 200C. Oil or line a baking tray with baking paper.





To make triangles, cut filo pastry into strips approximately 10cm by 40cm. Brush strip with the butter and olive mix.





Place 2tbs of vegetable filling at the top corner of the filo and then fold over to make a triangle. Continue folding until the pastry triangle is completed. Place on baking tray and brush with butter/oil mix. Continue until all the mix is used up. Sprinkle triangles with sesame seeds and bake for 20 minutes or until pastry is browned.

