Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

A wind farm in Tasmania Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

The head of the World Energy Organization has expressed optimism that the world would avoid temperatures raising over 1.5 degrees after 40% increase in renewable energy sources and green investments.

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, argued that the use of fossil fuels needs to be reduced by 25% by 2030 to limit global warming to one and a half degrees Celsius.

The International Energy Agency argued that the development of “clean” energy technology, including solar and electric vehicles, means that this goal of one and a half degree C is achievable.

The report, published on Tuesday, “Net Zero Roadmap”, called on developed countries to shift their target of reducing carbon emissions to a date well earlier than 2050.
Speaking to the AFP, Mr.. Birol said “Renounce 'now' any oil or gas extraction project.” The rest “is “Parole, parole, parole” (words, words), the song of Delilah”.

In other statements he stressed that “if we want to reduce the emissions of polluting gases produced by fossil fuels, then we have to reduce the use of fossil fuels”:

“If we want to reduce emissions from fossil fuels, we have to duce the use of fossil fuels. So simple. And our numbers show that if we want to reach the 1.5 degrees target, fossil fuels, the real use need to decline close to 25% now and 2030.”

However, he said he was optimistic about containing global warming to one and a half degrees, saying that the shift to renewable sources is surprising - as has “green” investments - in the last two years, according to a report in the newspaper The Guardian. Mr Birol said that “clean” energy investment in recent years has increased by 40%. He also noted that carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector remain very high and that the extreme weather events we are seeing in various countries around the world this year show that the climate is changing at “tremendous speed”.
International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Yesterday 26 September was International Day for the Complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the only way to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is denuclearization.

Speaking yesterday at an event on the occasion of the World Nuclear Weapons Comprehensive Elimination Day, Mr.. Guterres stressed that nuclear weapons “can bring about a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions”.

“This is not an exaggeration,” he said:

“The real only way to prevent the use of nuclear weapons is to eliminate them. Any use of a nuclear weapon — anytime, anywhere and in any context — would unleash a humane catastrophe of epic proportions. This is not hyperbole. This is the timeless message of the hibakusha — the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

Australian Nobel Prize winner Tilman Ruff, who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his campaigning for the elimination of nuclear weapons, in an interview with SBS Greek before the pandemic, told us that the elimination of nuclear weapons is a public health issue.

Ass. Prof. Tilman Ruff AO, stressed that the world will not be able to respond to the humanitarian catastrophe in the event of a nuclear explosion- so great will be the magnitude of the disaster.

His words when he spoke to the Greek Program in 2019, are on the same wavelength with the recent statements by Antonio Guterres.

Listen to Tillman Ruff's statements in the audio accompanying the article. Listen and read more
