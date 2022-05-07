Albanese visits food bank while Morrison denies avoiding key seat

While the N-D-I-S has become a hotly contested issue after Mr Albanese was unable to recall when asked on the six points of his party's plan, Scott Morrison's been facing questions over whether his brand has become 'toxic' in seats held by progressive members of the Liberal party who are being challenged by the so-called 'teal' independents, backed by Climate 200. Week 4 of the election campaign has been engulfed by many questions.
Published 7 May 2022 at 4:26pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.