SBS Hindi

Albanese visits food bank while Morrison denies avoiding key seat

SBS Hindi

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese helping volunteers packing food hamper boxes as a community centre in Marrickville Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2022 at 4:26pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

While the N-D-I-S has become a hotly contested issue after Mr Albanese was unable to recall when asked on the six points of his party's plan, Scott Morrison's been facing questions over whether his brand has become 'toxic' in seats held by progressive members of the Liberal party who are being challenged by the so-called 'teal' independents, backed by Climate 200. Week 4 of the election campaign has been engulfed by many questions.

Published 7 May 2022 at 4:26pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Protect yourself with Influenza vaccine in this flu season

Advertisement


READ MORE

Australia's largest women’s health study needs hundreds of migrant women including Indians



READ MORE

Treasurers' election debate addresses cost of living and NDIS funding



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'