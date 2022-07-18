Are floods making Australian river pollution 'worse'?

Published 18 July 2022 at 12:44pm, updated 18 July 2022 at 6:04pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Many states in Australia have been battling incessant rains and floods driven by La Niña. According to Dr Praktan Wadnerkar, an environmental scientist, floods are also causing increased pollution in the rivers. SBS Hindi speaks to him about the impact of climate change on Australia's water systems.
Published 18 July 2022 at 12:44pm, updated 18 July 2022 at 6:04pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.