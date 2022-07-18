SBS Hindi

Are floods making Australian river pollution 'worse'?

Australian Rivers

(L) Dr Shane White and (R) Dr Praktan Wadnerkar working as Enviropnmental Scientists in Australia Source: Supplied by Dr Praktan Wadnerkar

Published 18 July 2022 at 12:44pm, updated 18 July 2022 at 6:04pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne
Many states in Australia have been battling incessant rains and floods driven by La Niña. According to Dr Praktan Wadnerkar, an environmental scientist, floods are also causing increased pollution in the rivers. SBS Hindi speaks to him about the impact of climate change on Australia's water systems.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

