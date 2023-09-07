[Hindi] Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

So you want to become an Australian citizen?
Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with Meena Juneja, an experienced Navitas English teacher, and SBS Hindi's Vrushali Jain . They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties', part 2 of the booklet.
Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull
