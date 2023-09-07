[Hindi] Australia and its people | Episode 1

Circular Quay Sydney Crowd

Crowd of people at Circular Quay Sydney. With the CBD buildings in the background. Source: iStockphoto / mikulas1/Getty Images

Learn about Australia and its people as you get ready for the Australian Citizenship Test. Meena Juneja, an experienced Navitas English teacher, joins Vrushali Jain to share their knowledge and help you practice for this part of the exam.

So you want to become an Australian citizen?

Prepare for the Australian citizenship test with Navitas teacher Meena Juneja and SBS Hindi's Vrushali Jain. They will explain the key words and ideas you need to know and you'll also get to try a practice test. This episode focuses on 'Australia and its people' - part 1 of the
Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond 
booklet.

View all videos and podcasts from the
Learn English Australian Citizenship series.


Note: The experiences are shared to provide an example of an individual's experience of the process and might differ from your own. Please use the 
Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website
for rules and details about your specific application.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull
Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

Government and the law | Episode 3

Australian values | Episode 4

First Nations peoples and cultures | Bonus episode

