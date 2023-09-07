[Hindi] Government and the law | Episode 3

Law and Justice

Gavel And Scales Of Justice and National flag of Australia Source: iStockphoto / studiocasper/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Learn about the Australian Government with Meena Juneja, an experienced Navitas English teacher, and SBS Hindi's Vrushali Jain.

Obtaining Australian citizenship is a significant milestone, we understand that.

To help you prepare for the citizenship test, Meena and Vrushali go through the key words and ideas you need to know. This episode focuses on Part 3 of the
Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond 
booklet.

View all videos and podcasts from the
Learn English Australian Citizenship series.


Note: The individual experiences are shared to provide an example of one individual's experience of the process. They should not be used as instructions. You should use the
Department of Home Affairs: Australian Citizenship website
for rules and details about your own application.
Credits:
Sound design: Max Gosford
Music composition: Rick Bull
Check out other episodes from this series

Australia and its people | Episode 1

Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2

Australian values | Episode 4

First Nations peoples and cultures | Bonus episode

