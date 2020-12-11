'Understanding the shape of Australia's post-COVID-19 workforce' report by the NSC suggests pre-existing trends such as increased digitisation and a shift to higher-skilled jobs are likely to continue.





Highlights:

Advertisement

The National Skill Commission has released the 'Understanding the Shape of Australia's post-COVID-19 workforce' report.

The NSC analysis concludes the health industry is the most resilient industry with 65.5 per cent share of employment in resilient occupations.

More than half of employment in resilient occupations is accounted for by just three industries.

National Skills Commissioner Adam Boyton said the analysis of labour market data shows cause for a cautiously optimistic outlook on Australia's jobs recovery.





"The broad distribution of occupations across the economy may not, in fact, change that much. What might change, however, is how we do those jobs," said Mr Boyton in a statement .





Recruitment activity by capital city/regional areas, January to October 2020 Source: nationalskillscommission.gov.au











Helen Souness, the CEO of RMIT Online, finds a mismatch of people's readiness for changes worrisome.





Listen to the full interview with Helen Souness:

LISTEN TO Here are the top 20 most resilient occupations in Australia SBS Hindi 11/12/2020 07:00 Play







"We were already starting to see a mismatch of people's readiness for some of these trends and gaps in some of these high demand areas like Health and Human services education and professional services and that will continue in the recovery.





"The health professional services are some of the most resilient jobs in the recovery period, and this is where we have been seeing skills shortages prior to COVID as well," explains Ms Helen.





Helen Souness, CEO, RMIT Online Source: Supplied by RMIT





The resilient occupations framework ranks the relative strength of 358 occupations and their likely prospects as the economy recovers from the initial impacts of COVID-19.





The NSC analysis concludes the Health industry is the most resilient industry with 65.5 per cent share of employment in resilient occupations.





"More than half of employment in resilient occupations is accounted for by just 3 industries," the study determines.





These are Health Care and Social Assistance (26.6%), Construction (14.5%) and Education and Training (13.0%).





Top 6 Industries with resilient occupations Source: nationalskillscommission.gov.au





Helen Souness emphasizes that we all need to get into lifelong learning.





"I think the education sector was ready to provide that learning but people need to realize that they need to constantly up-skill through their careers.





And, some of the areas that were perhaps in decline, construction and mining will continue, and people need to re-skill into the in-demand areas such as caring professions in health and social services, such as education, such as professional and technical roles," says Ms Helen.





Here are the top 20 resilient occupations:

Other Medical Practitioners Speech Professionals and Audiologists Midwives Aged and Disabled Carers Welfare, Recreation and Community Arts Workers Agricultural, Forestry and Horticultural Plant Operators Delivery Drivers Psychiatrists Health and Welfare Services Managers Counsellors Security Officers and Guards Occupational Therapists Registered Nurses Medical Laboratory Scientists Secondary School Teachers Other Health Diagnostic and Promotion Professionals Generalist Medical Practitioners Nurse Managers Animal Attendants and Trainers Ambulance Officers and Paramedics













READ MORE Australia announces additional visa incentives for international students in regional areas







Subscribe to SBS Hindi daily news updates for free. Get news, articles and podcasts delivered straight to your Facebook messenger. Send the word “News” to our inbox now.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



