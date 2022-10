Agnipath Scheme row intensifies, violent protests erupt in several states

Agnipath Scheme: India's opposition party slams Indian government and seeks rethink on the scheme

Pakistan trying to bleed India with a thousand cuts, says India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Covid cases rising again; Western Indian state of Maharashtra registers over 4000 fresh coronavirus cases

