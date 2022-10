Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks on Monday

Booster doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be available in India from 10 April

Indian political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces defections in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh

Indian women's team loses to Netherlands in the Junior Hockey World Cup semifinals

