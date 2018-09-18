"Lord Ganesh on a tour down under": Indian family's innovative theme decoration

Sydney-based Hetal Jimulia Sancheti and her family have set up one of the most creative Ganpati decorations at their home.





"We wanted to do something innovative for our Ganesh celebration decoration. Last year, my nine-year-old daughter thought of having Lord Ganesha near Sydney Opera House but we couldn't implement it.





"So this year, we had ample time. We started with the Sydney Opera House and then added the harbour bridge to the setup. We ideated for days and thought of adding other Sydney landmarks like Luna Park," Hetal tells SBS Hindi .





The family came together and set up the theme of Ganesha visiting Sydney for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.







"We added a passport and a baggage tag for the Lord and gave it the theme of Ganesha in Sydney.





"My neighbours and their kids all came over to see it and so many of them took photos of our decorations and have made it their display picture on WhatsApp.





"I am so overwhelmed with the response. It is quite motivating," she adds.





