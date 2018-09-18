SBS Hindi

"Lord Ganesh on a tour down under": Indian family's innovative theme decoration

Ganpati

Source: Supplied

Published 18 September 2018 at 5:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:24pm
By Kumud Merani, Mosiqi Acharya
The Indian God Ganpati has been welcomed in various parts of the world with amazing idols. The Sydney based Sancheti family welcomed Ganpati to Sydney in the most creative and unique way. Hetal Jimulia Sancheti came up with a brilliant idea!

Sydney-based Hetal Jimulia Sancheti and her family have set up one of the most creative Ganpati decorations at their home. 

"We wanted to do something innovative for our Ganesh celebration decoration. Last year, my nine-year-old daughter thought of having Lord Ganesha near Sydney Opera House but we couldn't implement it.

"So this year, we had ample time. We started with the Sydney Opera House and then added the harbour bridge to the setup. We ideated for days and thought of adding other Sydney landmarks like Luna Park," Hetal tells SBS Hindi

Ganpati
Source: Supplied


The family came together and set up the theme of Ganesha visiting Sydney for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 


Ganpati
Source: Supplied


"We added a passport and a baggage tag for the Lord and gave it the theme of Ganesha in Sydney.

Ganpati
Source: Supplied


"My neighbours and their kids all came over to see it and so many of them took photos of our decorations and have made it their display picture on WhatsApp. 

"I am so overwhelmed with the response. It is quite motivating," she adds.

