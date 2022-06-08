SBS Hindi

Public sector staff pay rise in NSW

SBS Hindi

NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor

NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2022 at 2:54pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

A three per cent pay rise is on the way for every public sector worker in New South Wales, with the state government lifting this year's wage cap after months of industrial action. The Premier also announced a record $4.5 billion for the struggling health system - including plans to recruit 10,000 medical staff and a 3000 dollar bonus to existing health workers.

Published 8 June 2022 at 2:54pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

'Roadmap for ties between two great democracies': Young leaders of India and Australia reunite

Advertisement


READ MORE

Survey shows employees not eager to return to office anytime soon



READ MORE

Victorian Dinesh Patel set to compete in World Blackball Championships in Morocco



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'