Public sector staff pay rise in NSW

A three per cent pay rise is on the way for every public sector worker in New South Wales, with the state government lifting this year's wage cap after months of industrial action. The Premier also announced a record $4.5 billion for the struggling health system - including plans to recruit 10,000 medical staff and a 3000 dollar bonus to existing health workers.
Published 8 June 2022 at 2:54pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.