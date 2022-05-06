SBS Hindi News 06 May 2022: Scott Morrison disagrees to comments by Malcolm Turnbull

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Prime Minister responds to comments by his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull about the threat of indepdendent candidates to the Liberal Party; The true death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic almost 15 million people, nearly three times the official figure; In India, The Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims and more news.
Published 6 May 2022 at 6:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
