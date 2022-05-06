SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 06 May 2022: Scott Morrison disagrees to comments by Malcolm Turnbull

SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2022 at 6:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The Prime Minister responds to comments by his predecessor Malcolm Turnbull about the threat of indepdendent candidates to the Liberal Party; The true death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic almost 15 million people, nearly three times the official figure; In India, The Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims and more news.

Published 6 May 2022 at 6:23pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Protect yourself with Influenza vaccine in this flu season

Advertisement


READ MORE

Australia's largest women’s health study needs hundreds of migrant women including Indians



READ MORE

Treasurers' election debate addresses cost of living and NDIS funding



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'