SBS Hindi News 15 October 2021: New South Wales to welcome international travellers from 1 November

Qantas Aircraft at Sydney Airport

Qantas Aircraft at Sydney Airport Source: maxim75

Published 15 October 2021 at 5:26pm, updated 15 October 2021 at 8:33pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales to end quarantine for domestic and international travellers; Victoria records a second day of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; India is re-elected to UN Human Rights Council and more news

