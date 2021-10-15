SBS Hindi News 15 October 2021: New South Wales to welcome international travellers from 1 November

Published 15 October 2021 at 5:26pm, updated 15 October 2021 at 8:33pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales to end quarantine for domestic and international travellers; Victoria records a second day of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; India is re-elected to UN Human Rights Council and more news
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.