Casu martzu (or also marzu or frazigu) became illegal in Italy in 1962 but this does not mean it's not produced and, in some way, distributed.





Sardinian "rotten cheese" is probably the most famous of dairy products that have an infestation of larvae! But in this food, the maggots surprisingly become the best part of it.





LISTEN TO THE PODCAST TO FIND OUT THAT...





There is also a larvae gelato and it is apparently very good!

To get casu martzu you need to know the right people.

According to the Guinness World Book of Records, casu martzu is the "most dangerous cheese in the world".

Marilyn Annecchini e Giovanni Pilu dal ristorante Pilu at Freshwater. Source: Giovanni Pilu Giovanni Pilu and his wife Marilyn Annecchini bring Sardinian cuisine every day to the spectacular setting of Freshwater beach in Sydney.





Marilyn, after thirty years, has not yet had the courage to taste the cheese that Giovanni adores.

When I go to Sardinia in September, I am 100% sure that as soon as I arrive, my uncle and my father will tell me 'Look, I have a small piece of cheese for you'.

Listen to the first episode of Scarrafoni In Cucina: The Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine :

LISTEN TO Casu martzu: the maggot-filled cheese Giovanni Pilu dreams about SBS Italian 23/11/2021 27:00 Play