Fritto misto alla piemontese: Piedmont's sweet and savoury fry up

IN THIS EPISODE Find out how a 15-course meal can fit on one plate

Think fried food is always bad for you? It's not...

Italians protect recipes as if they were endangered species

Fritto misto alla piemontese , also called fricia , is a whole meal of fried food from starter to dessert.





All the ingredients are typically served together on the one plate. Offal, vegetables and sweet items like apple, peach and semolina are coated in egg and breadcrumbs then fried and served piping hot.



Some of the ingredients I think you'll enjoy more than others. Olivia Windsor

Olivia Windsor is an Australian living in Italy. She writes about her new life and all the beautiful food she encounters on her blog livguine.com.





Olivia is married to a Piedmontese who never misses the opportunity to have his beloved fritto every year for his birthday.



