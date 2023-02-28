Fritto misto alla piemontese: Piedmont's sweet and savoury fry up

A traditional fritto misto Piedmontese Style.

We travel to Piedmont in the fifth episode of our second series. Famous for its chocolate and truffles, Piedmont is also home to a unique and strange 'fritto misto'. It combines a wide range of sweet and savoury fried ingredients including amaretti biscuits, bull testicles and chocolate semolina.

IN THIS EPISODE
  • Find out how a 15-course meal can fit on one plate
  • Think fried food is always bad for you? It's not...
  • Italians protect recipes as if they were endangered species
Fritto misto alla piemontese, also called fricia, is a whole meal of fried food from starter to dessert.

All the ingredients are typically served together on the one plate. Offal, vegetables and sweet items like apple, peach and semolina are coated in egg and breadcrumbs then fried and served piping hot.
Some of the ingredients I think you'll enjoy more than others.
Olivia Windsor
Olivia Windsor is an Australian living in Italy. She writes about her new life and all the beautiful food she encounters on her blog livguine.com.

Olivia is married to a Piedmontese who never misses the opportunity to have his beloved fritto every year for his birthday.
Olivia Windsor at an outdoor cafe.
Olivia Windsor in Torino.
LISTEN TO


SBS Italian

28/02/202319:50
Listen above, or follow The Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine in the SBS Radio app or your favourite podcast app, to hear all episodes in the series.

Find a collection of recipes featured in the first series on the 
SBS Food
website, including this recipe for
Crumbed meat and vegetables (fricia)
.



