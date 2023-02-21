Pani câ meusa: Palermo's sloppy offal sandwich

IN THIS EPISODE Spleen is not the most outlandish meat you will find in pani câ meusa

'Panini' is a word adopted from Italian that's now commonly used in Australian cafes, but you're probably saying it wrong.

Palermo is the city that never sleeps and never stops eating

Pani câ meusa is one of the most popular panini available from Palermo's street food vendors.





The capital of Sicily has long been known as a street food paradise. Even substantial snacks like these offal sandwiches are cooked and consumed in the city's streets at all hours.





It is believed the sandwich was originally invented by Jewish butchers in Palermo, part of a large Jewish community living there around 1000 years ago.





It's not just locals that are fans. Journalist and food lover Sophia Levin relishes the sloppy, smelly, lard-heavy treat made with veal offcuts.



I think it would make the best hangover food! After a night out at 4-5am, line the stomach with some spleen and then you'd be ready to go for the day. Sofia Levin

Food journalist Sofia Levin on her recent visit to Palermo.

