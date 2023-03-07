IN THIS EPISODE Learn where to shop for pig's heads

If you're into collagen and the keto diet, you may love this recipe

Understand the cultural significance of pork processing for Italian Australians

Pigs have long been seen as valuable assets by Italian cooks and farmers. In medieval times you could even measure land in “pigs” - determined by the number of animals the area could support.





There are many traditional recipes that use all different parts of the animal, nothing is left to waste. The Sicilian terrine known as gelatina di maiale or zuzzu is one example.



Marisa Raniolo Wilkins in her kitchen. Marisa Raniolo Wilkings was born in Sicily and now lives in Melbourne where she curates her blog All Things Sicilian and more .





Marisa remembers gelatina from her childhood and she has recreated it for this final episode of season 2 of ' Scarrafoni in Cucina - The Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine '.





The recipe was a hit with her friends, but Marisa's advice is to keep quiet about how the dish is made and just share the final product. Listen to the episode to hear how the meal preparation went down.



You end up with this squish, your hands are like playing with this soft, squishy playdough! Marisa Raniolo Wilkins

LISTEN TO Zuzzu: an ancient Sicilian pork terrine that uses everything but the oink SBS Italian 07/03/2023 41:56 Play

Listen above, or follow The Ugly Ducklings of Italian Cuisine in the SBS Radio app or your favourite podcast app, to hear all episodes in the series.



