Almost nobody outside of Verona knows pearà, which accompanies boiled meat on Veronese tables for all sorts of special occasions.
A long, slow preparation is what produces its unique flavour, but it's relatively unknown, even in neighbouring towns. As Shakespeare would say, “there is no pearà without Verona walls”.
- Pearà has saved a queen’s life and is loved by aristocrats and peasants
- Boiled meat is an (almost) essential partner for pearà
- With a Veronese mother, you learn how to make pearà by osmosis
Guy Grossi, chef and owner of several restaurants in Melbourne and Perth, has dedicated a book to his Veronese mother, “Recipes From My Mother’s Kitchen”. And of course, pearà features in it.
All ingredients are easily found in Australia to recreate the secret dish Veronese cannot live without.
A Veronese mother gave Guy Grossi the gift of pearà
My mum taught me how to make pearà. I believe my passion for cooking came from that home kitchen as well.
