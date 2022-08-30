Pearà: the peppery sauce Guy Grossi's mother taught him to make

Almost nobody outside of Verona knows pearà, which accompanies boiled meat on Veronese tables for all sorts of special occasions.





A long, slow preparation is what produces its unique flavour, but it's relatively unknown, even in neighbouring towns. As Shakespeare would say, “there is no pearà without Verona walls”.





Pearà has saved a queen’s life and is loved by aristocrats and peasants

Boiled meat is an (almost) essential partner for pearà

With a Veronese mother, you learn how to make pearà by osmosis

Guy Grossi, chef and owner of several restaurants in Melbourne and Perth, has dedicated a book to his Veronese mother, “Recipes From My Mother’s Kitchen”. And of course, pearà features in it. A Veronese mother gave Guy Grossi the gift of pearà Source: Guy Grossi / photo by Loredana Lyon All ingredients are easily found in Australia to recreate the secret dish Veronese cannot live without.

My mum taught me how to make pearà. I believe my passion for cooking came from that home kitchen as well.

