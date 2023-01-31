Ricci di mare: How do Italians eat sea urchin?

In this episode In Puglia eating raw seafood is a way of life

The edible part of a sea urchin is its gonads

Should Australians be eating more sea urchin?

The Japanese love sea urchin. They consume up to 90 per cent of all sea urchins in the world. In Europe, Italy leads the continent.





Italians are so fond of sea urchins or ricci that they’re becoming increasingly rare. For the last thirty years fishing them has been banned for two entire months each year, May and June. The region of Sardinia stepped this up recently, introducing a total ban until 2025.





In Australia the story is very different, as explained by Deakin University’s Dr Paul Carnell.



Sea urchins can look quite pretty, so how do they qualify as an ‘ugly duckling’?





When you open a raw sea urchin, you’re basically looking at the animal’s reproductive organs. The edible part of a sea urchin is its genital glands.





Still, that’s nothing compared to an intriguing soup popular in Hong Kong that Massimiliano is introduced to by Tom and Meg from Food Fun Travel .





Hear all about it in this first episode of season two, when Massimiliano discusses everything ricci di mare with author, TV chef and former Australian Women's Weekly Food Director Lyndey Milan.



Lyndey Milan, one of the most beloved food personalities of the Australian food scene. Lyndey loves the southern region of Italy so much that she now hosts culinary tours there, and she always includes a seaside stop to taste raw sea urchin.



In Puglia they eat all sorts of seafood, raw and fresh from the sea. Sea urchins come to the table with bread and some house wine, and there's nothing better! Lyndey Milan

