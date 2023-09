La vita rurale in Australia, una scelta tra lavoro e visto

*************************************

AusTrAlia

I got lost in the red of you, in your scorching hot summer days confining me to my air-conditioned share house.

So far from the crowded beaches dotted by umbrellas and beds, eating 'gelato' and 'andiamo a fare un aperitivo stasera?'

I lost myself in a pub that serves parmas and chips, spilling beer on the carpeted floor while I dance to the live band's cover of 'Jessie's Girl'.

A distant echo of the nights in bustling and clamorous piazzas, among the jostling crowd inebriated by wine, stumbling into strangers that turn into friends that turn into lovers.

I got lost in your Sunday brunches with avocado toasts and lattes.

So much slower than 'un macchiato e un cornetto' at the counter.

I lost myself in your 'She'll be right', 'Nah yeah!', 'No worries!'. Effortlessly teaching me to take it 'too easy'!

And I have learnt to embrace the differences...

Though I am still pained by the absences...

But I have found so much of ME in YOU.

And now I find so much of YOU in ME.

