အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

အီစထြ့လယါဂုၢ်ဒီးကပီၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်: တၢ်လၢနကဘၣ်သ့ၣ်ညါဒီး ဖဲအမ့ၢ်အ့ၣ်နၤန့ၣ်နကဘၣ်မၤတၢ်မနုၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်လဲၣ်

အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

funnel-web.jpg

Funnel-web spiders are found around Sydney and the east coast. Other big black spiders are found Australia-wide. Credit: Getty Images/Image Created by James van den Broek

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:44am, updated 28 November 2022 at 10:58am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS

အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်အံၤ အမံၤဟူသၣ်ဖျါလၢ အအိၣ်ဒီး ဆၣ်ဖိကီၢ်ဖိတနီၤလၢအိၣ်ဒီးအစုၣ်အပျၢ်အၢမးသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် နာ်သက့ မ့မ့ၢ်ဘၣ်ဃးဒီး ကပီၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ် တၢ်ဆိကမိၣ်အီၤဒ်အမ့ၢ် တၢ်ဘူၣ်ဂ့ၤတခါလၢထံကီၢ်အံၤအပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.

ကပီၤပျိၢ်ဂီၤတကလုာ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဝဲဒၣ်ဒီးအစုၢ်အပျၢ် — အမ့ၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်နၤန့ၣ် အစုၢ်အပျၢ်အံၤ ကဟဲဖျါထီၣ်အဂီၢ် တၢ်ဆၢကတီၢ်ယံၤဝဲစှၤကိးနၣ်ရံၣ် ဒီး အတၢ်ပနီၣ်မ့ၢ်တအိၣ်ဖျါလၢ နတူၢ်ဘၣ်အီၤ ဆါနးနးကလဲာ်ဘၣ်န့ၣ် တလိၣ်လၢ နကဘၣ်ကူစါဘျါအီၤဒီးကသံၣ်ကသီတၢ်ကူစါယါဘျါဘၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
redback.jpg
Research has disproved previous concerns about redback spider bites. Although they contain venom, effects take hours to develop and do not require medical treatment, unless there are signs of infection or aggravated symptoms. Credit: Getty Images/Jenny Dettrick
ကပီၤပျိၢ်ဂီၤမ့ၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်နၤန့ၣ် အတၢ်ကူစါယါဘျါဆိန့ၣ် လီၤဂာ်ဝဲဒၣ်ဒ်သိး ကပီၤအဂုၤအဂၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် နာ်သက့ မ့မ့ၢ်ကပီၤတၤသူန့ၣ် အတၢ်ကူစါယါဘျါ တဒံးသိးဒီးကပီၤအဂုၤအဂၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ဘၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.

ပှၤလၢဂုၢ်ဖျးဘၣ် ဂုၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်အဝဲသ့ၣ် သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ် တၢ်ပာ်ပနီၣ်အီၤ ဒီး ကူစါယါဘျါအီၤဒ်ပှၤလၢအဘၣ်တၢ်စုၣ်တၢ်ပျၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
outback.jpg
In the outback, all emergency calls for snakebites trigger a medical response for suspected envenomation. Credit: Getty Images/kristianbell
ဖဲနီၣ်ဂံၢ်နီၣ်ဒွးတၢ်ပာ်ကီၤအပူၤန့ၣ် ဂုၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်အဃိ ပှၤသံန့ၣ် တအိၣ်ကြီကြီဘၣ်. ဖဲတယံၤဒ်ဘၣ်နီၣ်ဂံၢ်နီၣ်ဒွးတၢ်ပာ်ဖျါ တၢ်ထိၣ်ဃူနီၣ်ဂံၢ်အပူၤန့ၣ် တနံၣ်အတီၢ်ပူၤ ဂုၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်ပှၤအဘျီ ၃ကထိအကျါ ပှၤသံအိၣ်ဒၣ်ထဲ ခံဂၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.

ဂုၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်ပှၤအတၢ်ပူၤလီၢ်တနီၤနီၤန့ၣ် ဃ့ထီဝဲဒၣ် တၢ်အံၤအခီပညီမ့ၢ်ဝဲ အဝဲသ့ၣ်တပျၢ်ထီၣ်အစုၣ်ဘၣ်. နာ်သက့ ဂုၢ်ဖျးပှၤ ဂုၢ်အ့ၣ်ဘၣ်ပှၤတဂၤလၢ်လၢ်န့ၣ် တၢ်ပာ်အီၤဒ်အမ့ၢ် တၢ်လၢတမၤတသ့ကဘၣ်မၤအီၤနီၣ်နီၣ် ဒ်အမ့ၢ် တၢ်ဘၣ်ကူစါယါဘျါအီၤဒ်ပှၤဘၣ်တၢ်စုၣ်တၢ်ပျၢ်အသိးန့ၣ်လီၤ.
