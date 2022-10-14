တၢ်ဂ့ၤတမံၤန့ၣ် ဘၣ်ဃး မုၢ်ခွါတၢ်အိၣ်ဆူၣ်အိၣ်ချ့ အဂ့ၢ်န့ၣ် ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါကၠိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အပူၤန့ၣ် တၢ်သိၣ်လိဝဲဒၣ်အီၤဂ့ၤဂ့ၤ အသိး မိၢ်ပၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်စ့ၢ်ကီးမၤန့ၢ် တၢ်ဂ့ၢ်တၢ်ကျိၤသ့အကလုာ်အါမး လၢကမၤစၢၤအဝဲသ့ၣ် ဒ်သိးအသုတမဲာ်ဆှးတဂ့ၤအဂီၢ်န့ၣ်လီၤ။ ဘၣ်ဃးတၢ်ဂ့ၢ်အံၤန့ၣ် မိၢ်ပၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ကဘၣ်တဲသကိးတၢ်ဒီးအဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ဒ်လဲၣ်အဂီၢ် ပှၤသ့ပှၤဘၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အတၢ်ဟ့ၣ်ကူၣ်ဟ့ၣ်ဖးန့ၣ်နဒိကနၣ်အီၤသ့ဝဲဒၣ်လံန့ၣ်လီၤ။
အီစထြ့လယါကၠိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်သိၣ်လိမုၣ်ခွါဆူၣ်ချ့အဂ့ၢ်ဒ်လဲၣ်ဒီးတၢ်ဟ့ၣ်ကူၣ်လၢမိၢ်ပၢ်ကတဲဒုးသ့ၣ်ညါအဖိဘၣ်ဃးမုၣ်ခွါအဂ့ၢ်
Experts say evidence shows that talking about sexual health matters often and early in a supportive environment helps young people make better choices. It also tends to delay sex initiation, and ensures they obtain the correct information. Credit: Beyene Weldegiorgis
Published 14 October 2022 at 4:36pm, updated 14 October 2022 at 4:39pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
တၢ်ဟ့ၣ်တၢ်သ့ၣ်ညါနၢ်ပၢၢ်ဘၣ်ဃး မုၢ်ခွါတၢ်အိၣ်ဆူၣ်အိၣ်ချ့ အဂ့ၢ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဒံးဝဲဒၣ် ဒ်အမ့ၢ် တၢ်ဂ့ၢ်ခိၣ်တီလၢအကီဒိၣ်မးတခါ လၢမိၢ်ပၢ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ကတၢၣ်ပီၣ်သကိးဒီးအဝဲသ့ၣ်အဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ။
