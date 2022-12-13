တၢ်ကမှံၤဖးဒိၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ပကတၢၤကွံာ်အီၤဒ်လဲၣ် ဒီး ပကဟးဆှဲးတၢ်ဘၣ်တၢ်ကမၣ်ဒ်လဲၣ်

ဖဲတယံၤဒ်ဘၣ်နီၣ်ဂံၢ်တၢ်ပာ်ကီၤအတၢ်ပာ်ဖျါအပူၤန့ၣ် စံးဝဲဒၣ်လၢ ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်အပူၤ ပှၤအီစထြ့လယါဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် မ့ၢ်ပှၤလၢအအိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်ကမှံၤအအါကတၢၢ် သၢဖုတဖု ဒီး အါတက့ၢ်တၢ်ကမှံၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ် တၢ်တၢၤကွံာ်အီၤမ့တမ့ၢ်နုာ်လီၤဝဲဆူဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဟီၣ်လာ်အပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
Published 9 December 2022 at 12:24pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:28pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤအံၤ ဝ့ၢ်ဒိၣ်ကီၣ်ကးကရၢသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အါတက့ၢ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဒီးဝဲၤကျိၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်လၢ အလူၤထၢကလီန့ၢ်ဝဲဒၣ် ဟံၣ်ဒူၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အတၢ်ကမှံၤဖးဒိၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ. နာ်သက့န့ၣ် တၢ်ကမှံၤဒ်လဲၣ်တကလုာ်လၢအဝဲသ့ၣ်တူၢ်လိာ်ဒီးထၢအီၤလဲၣ် အဝဲဟဲထၢအီၤအခါဖဲလဲၣ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်သိၣ်တၢ်သီတၢ်ဘျၢန့ၣ်လီၤ.
