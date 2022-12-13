အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

တၢ်ကမှံၤဖးဒိၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ပကတၢၤကွံာ်အီၤဒ်လဲၣ် ဒီး ပကဟးဆှဲးတၢ်ဘၣ်တၢ်ကမၣ်ဒ်လဲၣ်

အဲးစ်ဘံအဲးစ် ကညီ

SG hard rubbish photo post.png

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:24pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:28pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS

ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤအံၤ ဝ့ၢ်ဒိၣ်ကီၣ်ကးကရၢသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အါတက့ၢ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဒီးဝဲၤကျိၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်လၢ အလူၤထၢကလီန့ၢ်ဝဲဒၣ် ဟံၣ်ဒူၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အတၢ်ကမှံၤဖးဒိၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ်လီၤ. နာ်သက့န့ၣ် တၢ်ကမှံၤဒ်လဲၣ်တကလုာ်လၢအဝဲသ့ၣ်တူၢ်လိာ်ဒီးထၢအီၤလဲၣ် အဝဲဟဲထၢအီၤအခါဖဲလဲၣ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်သိၣ်တၢ်သီတၢ်ဘျၢန့ၣ်လီၤ.

ဖဲတယံၤဒ်ဘၣ်နီၣ်ဂံၢ်တၢ်ပာ်ကီၤအတၢ်ပာ်ဖျါအပူၤန့ၣ် စံးဝဲဒၣ်လၢ ဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဒီဘ့ၣ်အပူၤ ပှၤအီစထြ့လယါဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် မ့ၢ်ပှၤလၢအအိၣ်ဒီးတၢ်ကမှံၤအအါကတၢၢ် သၢဖုတဖု ဒီး အါတက့ၢ်တၢ်ကမှံၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်န့ၣ် တၢ်တၢၤကွံာ်အီၤမ့တမ့ၢ်နုာ်လီၤဝဲဆူဟီၣ်ခိၣ်ဟီၣ်လာ်အပူၤန့ၣ်လီၤ.
scam warning

တၢ်ဟ့ၣ်သးကညီကရၢတမ့ၢ်တတီဘၣ်သ့ၣ်တဖၣ်ဒီး တၢ်လဲလိာ်စ့သူဆူစ့ဝါ— ဟးဆှဲးတၢ်လီၤဘၣ်ယိၣ်လၢတၢ်ဟ့ၣ်တိၢ်မၤဘူၣ်

USA AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY DEFENSE

အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ဒီး ကီၢ်အမဲရကၤ မၤဆူၣ်ထီၣ်သုးတၢ်မၤသကိး ဒ်အမ့ၢ်တၢ်ခီဆၢတရူးကီၢ်အတၢ်လီၤဘၣ်ယိၣ်

Karen New Year 2022 Don Dance.jpg

Victoria ကညီတဝၢမၤလၤကပီၤကညီနံၣ်သီ ၂၇၆၂နံၣ်

Royal Life Saving NSW ACT Ambassador Matt Shirvington helps launch campaign responding to alarming spike in drowning deaths (Supplied).jpg

Royal Life Saving စးထီၣ်တၢ်ကိၢ်ခါကတီၢ်တၢ်ဟူးတၢ်ဂဲၤလၢတၢ်ပူၤဖျဲးအဂီၢ်