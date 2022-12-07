ပှၤဒိးန့ၢ်တၢ်အံးထွဲကွၢ်ထွဲသူၣ်က့သးပှၢ်ဝဲၤကျိၤတၢ်မၤစၢၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် အတၢ်ခွဲးတၢ်ယာ်န့ၣ် အိၣ်ဝဲဒၣ်ဖဲ Aged Care Rights တၢ်အံးထွဲးသူၣ်က့သးပှၢ်အတၢ်ခွဲးတၢ်ယာ် သဲစးတၢ်ဘျၢအပူၤ လၢအအိၣ်ဖဲ 1997 Aged Care Act သဲစးတၢ်ဘျၢအဖီလာ်န့ၣ်လီၤ.
အီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤသူၣ်က့သးပှၢ်လၢတၢ်အံးထွဲကွၢ်ထွဲသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်အတၢ်ခွဲးတၢ်ယာ်န့ၣ်မ့ၢ်မနုၤလဲၣ်
An aged-care advocacy group is urging the federal government to start reforming the sector. Source: AAP
Published 2 December 2022 at 10:14pm, updated 7 December 2022 at 10:14pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
ဖဲအီစထြ့လယါကီၢ်ပူၤအံၤ တၢ်အံးထွဲကွၢ်ထွဲပှၤသူၣ်က့သးပှၢ်အဂီၢ် ပှၤလၢအဒိးန့ၢ်ဘၣ် ပဒိၣ်ကျိၣ်စ့တၢ်မၤစၢၤတဂၤလၢ်လၢ် တၢ်အံးထွဲကွၢ်ထွဲဖဲနီၣ်ကစၢ်ဟံၣ်ပူၤမ့ၢ်ဂ့ၤ မ့တမ့ၢ် ဖဲတၢ်ကွၢ်ထွဲသူၣ်က့သးပှၢ်တၢ်လီၢ်မ့ၢ်ဂ့ၤ အတၢ်ခွဲးတၢ်ယာ်အိၣ်ဝဲ ၁၄ခါန့ၣ်လီၤ. ဘၣ်ဆၣ်သနာ်က့ နၤမ့တမ့ၢ် နဟံၣ်ဖိဃီဖိသ့ၣ်တဖၣ် မ့ၢ်တသးမံထွဲဒီးဝဲၤကျိၤတၢ်မၤစၢၤအံၤဘၣ်န့ၣ် တၢ်မနုၤသ့ၣ်တဖၣ်မၤအသးသ့လဲၣ်.
Published 2 December 2022 at 10:14pm, updated 7 December 2022 at 10:14pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Shah Paung
Source: SBS
Share