The reason it took a long time for a Nepali temple strut to return home from Australia
An 800-year-old temple strut was recently returned to Nepal by the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW). SBS Nepali spoke to Dr Micheal Brand of the AGNSW. Credit: Madhav Poudel and Pratichya Dulal.
Director of the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), Dr Micheal Brand, has told SBS Nepali the delay in returning an ancient wooden strut taken from an eight-century-old temple in Kathmandu valley was partly due to the Nepali authorities not being ready to ‘continue the discussions’. The tundal, from the Ratneswor Temple in Sulima Tol, Patan, went missing around 1975 and was bequeathed to AGNSW in 2000 by the estate of a connoisseur of Asian art. SBS Nepali spoke to AGNSW Director Dr Brand after the historical artefact was handed to Ratneswor Temple Chief Priest Herambaraj Rajopadhyay during a ceremony on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Patan Museum in Lalitpur, Nepal.
