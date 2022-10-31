एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: सोमबार ३१ अक्टोबर २०२२

एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

VIC FLOODS

SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria, Sunday, October 16, 2022. The flooding crisis has worsened in Victoria's north with residents told to move to higher ground. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 31 October 2022 at 6:20pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS

भिक्टोरिया र न्यु साउथ वेल्सका विभिन्न स्थानमा हावाहुरी र बाढीको चेतावनी लगायत आजका प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचारहरू सुन्नुहोस्।

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।

