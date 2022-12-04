एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: आइतबार ४ डिसेम्बर २०२२

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
Australian rapper accused of recruitment for the Islamic State, Neil Prakash. Source: SBS
Published 4 December 2022 at 4:53pm, updated 22 minutes ago at 5:16pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
इस्लामिक स्टेटका लडाकु भएका आरोपितलाई आतंकवादसँग सम्बन्धित छ वटा मुद्दाको सामना गर्न मेलबर्न सुपुर्दगी गरिएको लगायत पछिल्लो एसबीएस समाचार सुन्नुहोस्।
