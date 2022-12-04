एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: आइतबार ४ डिसेम्बर २०२२

Australian rapper accused of recruitment for the Islamic State, Neil Prakash.

Australian rapper accused of recruitment for the Islamic State, Neil Prakash. Source: SBS

Published 4 December 2022 at 4:53pm, updated 22 minutes ago at 5:16pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
इस्लामिक स्टेटका लडाकु भएका आरोपितलाई आतंकवादसँग सम्बन्धित छ वटा मुद्दाको सामना गर्न मेलबर्न सुपुर्दगी गरिएको लगायत पछिल्लो एसबीएस समाचार सुन्नुहोस्।

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
प्रकाशको नागरिकता बारे दुई देश बिच विवाद

