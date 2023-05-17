एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार: बुधवार, १७ मे २०२३

BUS CRASH MELBOURNE

Emergency Services at the scene of a bus crash at Exford Road and Murphys Road intersection at Eynesburyin Melbourne, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. On Tuesday, a bus carrying dozens of children collided with a truck in Melbourne's west, with several young people seriously injured. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

आजका मुख्य अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार छोटकरीमा सुन्नुहोस्

  • हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
    यहाँ 
    थिच्नुहोस्।
रिजनल भिक्टोरियामा सामूहिक इही: सामाजिक सद्भाव फैलाउने सहभागीहरूको विश्वास

एज्ड केयरका क्षेत्रमा थप लगानी गर्दै सरकार; तलब वृद्धि र २४ घण्टा नर्सिङ सेवा के काफी छ?

एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार : मङ्गलवार, १६ मे २०२३

एसबीएस नेपाली प्रमुख अस्ट्रेलियाली समाचार : सोमवार, १५ मे २०२३